Four Honored for Saving Man From Burning Truck

By: The Associated Press

POTOSI (AP) - An eastern Missouri firefighter and three other people are honored for quick actions that saved a man in a burning truck last fall.

The Daily Journal in Park Hills reports about 125 people attended a weekend ceremony honoring Potosi firefighter Randy Eaton and three citizens - Bob Akers, Ashley Jenkins and Aaron Fitzgerald.

On Oct. 28, John E. Pinson of Troy was involved in an accident on Highway 21 near Potosi. His truck hit a tree and caught fire. The three residents helped Eaton free Pinson.

Pinson was flown to a St. Louis hospital where he spent two weeks recovering from his injuries.