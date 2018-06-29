Four in custody after report of child abduction

FRUITLAND (AP) - Four people are in custody in southeast Missouri after a report that a young child was taken from his father's home.

KFVS-TV reported that the 1-year-old boy was found safe at his mother's home.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department said a call was received Sunday night that two men and a woman broke down the door of the father's home near Fruitland. The caller said the man was assaulted and the three abducted his young son. Deputies found the child safe at the home of the child's mother a short time later.

Authorities say two men and two women were arrested. The father of the child was treated at a hospital and released.

Names of those involved have not been released.