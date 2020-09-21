Four injured after shooting in Jefferson City park

JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a shooting incident that left four people injured.

According to the Jefferson City Police Department, the incident occurred near the Ellis Porter Park shortly before midnight on Saturday night.

Multiple cars fled the scene when officers arrived. Police say another vehicle had a man inside who had been shot in the leg.

Officers said they found three more victims at the park. One person had been shot and two others had broken limbs from trying to run from the scene.

Police say there is evidence to suggest that multiple firearms were used in the incident, however nobody has been taken into custody yet.

All four victims have since been taken to hospital.

An initial investigation has found that the pavilion where the shooting took place was rented earlier in the evening for a function by students from several colleges.

The event was scheduled to conclude hours before the shooting took place. Police estimate that hundreds of students were at the park that evening and were in the park at the time of the shooting.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and urge anyone with additional information to contact authorities.