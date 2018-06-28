Four Jefferson City Schools Close Due to Water Main Break

JEFFERSON CITY - Four schools will be releasing early Tuesday in Jefferson City due to a water shortage. Helias Catholic Schools and Kirchner State School will release students at 10 a.m. St Joseph's Cathedral Schools will release students at 10:30 a.m and Immaculate Conception will close at 11 a.m.

According to one of the school principals, a water main break has caused a shortage of water to parts of Jefferson City.