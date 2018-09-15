Four Juveniles Crash in Stolen Car

COLUMBIA - Police officers were dispatched to an accident around 4 a.m. Friday in response to an accident involving a car near the 4100 block of Grant Lane. Four juveniles ages sixteen, walked away from the scene after the crash, but officers located them near the 4000 block of Bent Oak.

One of the juveniles was lying injured in the yard and he was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries while another juvenile was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. The other two juveniles had minor injuries due to the accident that did not require immediate medical attention.

The officers contacted the owner of the vehicle who lives on Swindon Avenue and the owner. The owner was unaware his vehicle was missing or even involved in the accident. Inside the car, officers found a GPS system that did not belong to the vehicle owner.

Authorities said the GPS was stolen while the juveniles were rummaging through other unlocked vehicles throughout the evening. The owner of the GPS system has not been located as of now.

Two out of the four juveniles were taken into custody for tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree and the two juveniles at the hospital are pending charges.