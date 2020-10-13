Four killed after 4-alarm fire breaks out at De Soto home

1 day 22 hours 34 minutes ago Sunday, October 11 2020 Oct 11, 2020 Sunday, October 11, 2020 1:37:05 PM CDT October 11, 2020 in News
By: Craig Proffer, KSDK
Courtesy of KSDK

DESOTO, Mo. - Four people are dead after a 4-alarm fire broke out in a home overnight Sunday in De Soto.

According to the De Soto Fire Department, firefighters from 15 Jefferson and Washington County fire departments responded to a call at 547 Vineland School Road at 2:08 A.M. Sunday morning.

The callers stated that the second story of the house was filled with heavy smoke.

The first crews that arrived on scene were met with heavy fire, and additional crews were immediately called, a release said.

The DeSoto Fire Department said that the stairs to the second floor had burned through. As a result, two of the victims were forced to jump from the second-story window of the house.

Crews searched the interior of the home and found four deceased occupants, the release said. Two of the surviving residents of the home were transported to a local hospital with extensive burns.

Officials also said that a dog died in the fire.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at 5 a.m.

An investigation by the Jefferson County Fire Investigation Team and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is underway to determine the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross and Jefferson County Fire Chaplains group are working with the families of the victims, a release said.

