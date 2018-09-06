Four Kinloch Officers Fired

KINLOCH, Mo. (AP) - The St. Louis County town of Kinloch has fired four police officers, but officials aren't saying why.

City Manager Eric Mason confirmed the firings Thursday to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch but cited rules regarding personnel matters in declining to discuss the reason.

Billy Stark of Laborers Local, 42, represents one of the officers. Stark says the four were not told why they were dismissed. The firings leave Kinloch with six paid officers.

Mayor Andolora Marshall declined comment.