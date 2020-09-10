Four local schools makes America's Healthiest Schools list

JEFFERSON CITY– Four schools across the Jefferson City School District are among 517 schools nationwide to earn a spot on the Alliance for a Healthier Generation's 2020 list of America's Healthiest Schools.

The four schools that received the honor are Callaway Hills Elementary, East Elementary, South Elementary and Thorpe Gordon Elementary.

The schools earned a spot for their commitment by promoting quality nutrition, regular physical activity and strong wellness policies.

According to a press release, JC Schools Superintendent Dr. Larry Linthacum said everyone involved, including teachers, students and staff; recognize the critical role that health plays in learning.

"As a district, we are so proud of these schools for being named among America's healthiest schools," Linthacum said. "They have worked hard to give their students new opportunities for healthy eating and physical exercise that are fun, engaging and can easily be incorporated in their everyday lives."

The four schools are among the 37 schools in Missouri to receive this recognition.