Four months later, search for Mengqi Ji Elledge ongoing

20 hours 57 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 4:02:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News
By: Marisa Rios, KOMU 8 News Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Monday marks four months since Mengqi Ji Elledge disappeared. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, remains the prime suspect in her disappearance. 

Joseph Elledge is charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a child and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. In a timeline of events, Joseph Elledge pleaded not guilty in November to the charges against him. Elledge is currently being held in the Boone County Jail.

KOMU 8 reached out to the Columbia Police Department about future search efforts of Mengqi Ji Elledge.

In a statement, the department said, "CPD will continue its efforts to locate Mengqi Ji Elledge in the area of the Lamine River. There are no specific times or dates when operations may take place and some operations may occur on private property.  Investigators continue to evaluate leads to determine when and by what means a search of the area may entail."

According to previous KOMU reporting, the pre-trial hearing scheduled for Feb. 10 is now scheduled for the end of the week. A regular trial scheduled for the end of February is now moved to April 6. 

Joseph Elledge was granted a change in venue before jury selection in Boone County court on Monday, Feb 3. 

More News

Grid
List

Crash causes highway lane closure involving motorcycle driver
Crash causes highway lane closure involving motorcycle driver
BOONE COUNTY - Highway 763 was closed after a crash involving a motorcycle Monday night. Missouri State Highway Patrol... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 10:48:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Blair Oaks wrestler tabs 100 career wins
Blair Oaks wrestler tabs 100 career wins
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks wrestling took care of Fatima and the Missouri Military Academy on the wrestling mat Monday night... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 9:11:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in Sports

Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two Target 8 investigations about city staff discovering a forgotten funds worth... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 7:23:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

About 300 animals removed from Kansas City home
About 300 animals removed from Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City officials are removing about 300 small animals from a Kansas City duplex. A city... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 7:21:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Planned Parenthood Columbia health center expands care one year after arson
Planned Parenthood Columbia health center expands care one year after arson
COLUMBIA - Exactly one year after Planned Parenthood Great Plains' Columbia health center briefly closed due to arson, the health... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 5:51:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Gone but not forgotten: Remembering the Sharp End
Gone but not forgotten: Remembering the Sharp End
COLUMBIA - It's been 60 years since the Sharp End was demolished, but that doesn't mean it's been forgotten. ... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 5:00:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Red Cross issues statement after 15 deadly fires in Missouri since November
Red Cross issues statement after 15 deadly fires in Missouri since November
ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross is urging Missouri residents to ensure that they have a working smoke alarm... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 3:46:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Missouri DHSS continues to prepare for novel coronavirus
Missouri DHSS continues to prepare for novel coronavirus
JEFFERSON CITY - Despite no confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri to date, The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 2:46:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Columbia parents voice concerns about "time out rooms" and funding
Columbia parents voice concerns about "time out rooms" and funding
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools' decided Monday night to push the contract renewal for a controversial company involving special education... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 2:45:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

CPS rezoning forces families to split their households between separate schools
CPS rezoning forces families to split their households between separate schools
COLUMBIA -- Construction of a new middle school will separate some siblings within the Columbia Public School district. Attendance area... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 2:34:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Public hearing for proposed "autism notations" on Missouri drivers licenses
Public hearing for proposed "autism notations" on Missouri drivers licenses
MISSOURI STATE CAPITOL - House Bill 1334 allows a resident of Missouri to have a "medical alert notation" placed on... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 1:55:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Man charged with child molestation to be free until trial
Man charged with child molestation to be free until trial
COOPER COUNTY - A judge allowed a man charged with child molestation to wait for his trial out of jail... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 11:33:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Former Tolton wrestling coach arrested for sexual abuse
Former Tolton wrestling coach arrested for sexual abuse
COLUMBIA - A former wrestling coach at Tolton Catholic High School was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 11:17:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Trump's $4.8 trillion budget proposal revisits rejected cuts
Trump's $4.8 trillion budget proposal revisits rejected cuts
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is offering a $4.8 trillion election year budget plan that recycles previously rejected... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 10:04:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Four months later, search for Mengqi Ji Elledge ongoing
Four months later, search for Mengqi Ji Elledge ongoing
COLUMBIA - Monday marks four months since Mengqi Ji Elledge disappeared. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, remains the prime suspect in... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 4:02:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News

UPDATE: One suspect still at large after police pursuit in Montgomery City
UPDATE: One suspect still at large after police pursuit in Montgomery City
MONTGOMERY CITY - One suspect is in custody and one is still at large after a police chase resulted in... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 09 2020 Feb 9, 2020 Sunday, February 09, 2020 11:17:00 PM CST February 09, 2020 in News

Anti-violence group plans to prevent crime
Anti-violence group plans to prevent crime
COLUMBIA -The Boone County Community Against Violence group discussed adopting Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) in its third meeting... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 09 2020 Feb 9, 2020 Sunday, February 09, 2020 6:32:00 PM CST February 09, 2020 in News

Man dead, officer injured after domestic dispute
Man dead, officer injured after domestic dispute
CUBA, Mo. — An unnamed man is dead and a Cuba police officer is injured after a domestic disturbance on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 09 2020 Feb 9, 2020 Sunday, February 09, 2020 11:45:00 AM CST February 09, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 32°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
1am 32°
2am 31°
3am 31°
4am 30°