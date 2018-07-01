Four More First Responders Killed in Texas Blast ID'd

WEST, Texas - Officials and family members have identified four more first responders who died in last week's deadly Texas fertilizer plant explosion.

At least 14 people died in Wednesday's explosion at the plant in the Texas town of West. West Mayor Tommy Muska has said that 10 of the 14 who died were first responders.

On Sunday, professional organizations and family and friends identified four more of the first responders who died: brothers Doug and Robert Snokhous, who were both firefighters with the West Volunteer Fire Department; Jerry Chapman, a firefighter with the Abbott Volunteer Fire Department; and Kevin Sanders, who worked with West EMS and another area volunteer fire department.

The blast at the West Fertilizer Co. also injured 200 people.