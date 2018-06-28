Four MU football players involved in car accident

COLUMBIA - Four University of Missouri football players were involved in a car accident Friday afternoon at the intersection of College and University Ave.

Freshman defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. was the driver of the vehicle. Beckner Jr. along with freshman Keyon Dilosa were treated and released at the scene, according to a press release from MU. Freshmen DeSean Blair and Trevon Walters were taken to University Hospital for precautionary reasons.

Pictures minutes after the crash involving Terry Beckner Jr. at College Ave and University @KOMUsports @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fUAZSAgu6G — James Stanley (@James_Stanley97) September 19, 2015





Mizzou athlete receiving aid from bystanders at the accident involving Terry Beckner Jr. @KOMUsports @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/CRIjDJPWYY — James Stanley (@James_Stanley97) September 19, 2015





The status of Beckner Jr., Dilosa and Blair for Saturday's game against Connecticut is unknown until Saturday morning. Walters is recovering from a knee injury and has not played in Missouri's first two games.

The game between No. 22 Missouri and Connecticut kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Faurot Field.