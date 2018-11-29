Four Named All-Southeast Region for Mizzou Softball

COLUMBIA - Four Mizzou softball players were recognized to the 2013 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division I All-Southeast Region Teams, as announced Thursday by the organization. Senior pitcher Chelsea Thomas became a three-time first-team selection after twice earning First Team All-Midwest recognition (2011, 2012). Senior DP Nicole Hudson, catcher Jenna Marston and sophomore 1B Kelsea Roth earned Second Team All-Southeast honors.



Thomas has been one of the best pitchers in the nation in her final Mizzou season, pitching to a 22-4 record with a 1.23 ERA that ranks ninth in the country. She was the winningest pitcher in the Southeastern Conference in 2013, claiming 13 league wins. Thomas has recorded 205 strikeouts in 170.1 innings of work this season to rank 33rd nationally with an 8.4 strikeout-per-inning average. Thomas has twice earned NFCA All-America recognition, taking the honors home as a redshirt sophomore in 2011 and as a redshirt junior 2012.



Hudson swung a big bat for Mizzou in her final campaign as a Tiger, hitting a career-high 15 home runs this season. She has batted .323 with a .723 slugging percentage, along with an astute .483 on-base percentage. Hudson's presence at the plate coupled with a good eye allowed her to rank seventh in the nation with a 0.89 walks-per-game average (41 total). She previously earned Second Team All-Midwest last season as a junior, while taking First Team All-Midwest as a sophomore in 2011.



For the second time in her career, Marston picked up second team all-region honors after earning Second Team All-Midwest at shortstop as a freshman in 2010. In her second season as Mizzou's catcher, she has hit .366 at the plate, knocking a team-high 16 doubles and earning 23 walks for second-best on the squad behind Hudson. Marston was hot in SEC action with a .367 batting average that ranked 10th in the league. She has also been reliable behind the plate with a .992 fielding percentage in her final Mizzou season.



Roth earned her first all-region nod with an exceptional showing of power at the plate, tying Hudson for the team-lead with 15 home runs and slugging a team-best .725 that ranks seventh in the SEC in overall games. She recorded a .317 batting average and her 87 total bases were second only to Hudson for the Tigers.



Mizzou starts its postseason action at the Columbia Regional of the 2013 NCAA Division I Softball Championship with Stony Brook on Friday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m. at University Field. The initial game of the regional, Oregon State vs. Hofstra, begins at 3 p.m.