Four People Arrested and Expecting Charges in Morgan County

Police in Morgan County are expecting to charge four people arrested in connection with at least 25 burglaries.

The burglaries specifically targeted Mennonite-owned businesses and took place from June 16 - June 24, in the overnight hours, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives searched a residence located at 503 North Oak St. in Stover, Mo., on June 26.

Several items reported as stolen were recovered, along with two firearms also reported as stolen. Investigators discovered several of the items came from other jurisdictions.

To date, four subjects have been booked into the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Further arrests are expected.