Four people arrested in connection to downtown Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA – Columbia police officers arrested four people in connection to a shooting downtown that injured one person early Saturday morning.

Prosecutors charged Damion Hunt, 26, with first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Eddie Hunt, 21, was charged with first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and a probation and parole violation.

Prosecutors also charged Caleb Hunt, 21, charges of first degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

And Robert Carter, 26, faces charges of first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

All four suspects are from Columbia and currently in the Boone County Jail.

The police department said officers were able to identify and arrest all four suspects because of a “swift response and thorough investigation.”

The shooting happened at East Broadway and Fifth Street around 1 a.m. Saturday, police said in a news release. During the investigation, officers learned the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police found evidence of shots being fired at two locations including the scene and in a vehicle.

Officers identified a vehicle that was possibly involved, but had already left the scene. A deputy with the Boone County Sheriff's Department spotted that vehicle and spoke with the people inside, the release said. Inside the vehicle, police found evidence that linked it to the shooting.

The Columbia Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.