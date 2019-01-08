Four people charged in early morning Fulton assault

FULTON - Fulton police officers responded to the Fulton Medical Center regarding a possible assault early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Fulton Police Department, the victim said he was assaulted by several subjects using a machete and brass knuckles. During the investigation, officers made contact with Brittany Boshears and Anna Raines.

Police identified Boshears and Raines as suspects and took them into custody. Officers then responded to the 820 block of Grand Street where the assault happened and made contact with James Collins and Taylor Durbin, who were also taken into custody. They were all taken to the Callaway County Jail without bond.

Police arrested Boshears and Raines on two counts of second degree assault and one count of making a false report. Police arrested Collins for second degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon, and arrested Durbin for second degree assault and one count of making a false report.