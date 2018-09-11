Four people dead in head-on crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they did not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in a head-on crash that killed four people in Renick Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers said a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 64-year-old Robert Painter of Queen City was traveling north on Highway 63. The car crossed the median into the southbound lanes and hit a Lincoln Navigator head-on driven by 56-year-old Joseph Black from Columbia. Troopers said both Black and his passenger James Polson, 51, of Moberly, were not wearing seat belts. Richard Painter had another occupant, 62-year-old Robert Painter of Salisbury, in the car with him.

MSHP said Richard Painter, Robert Painter and Black died at the scene of the accident. Polson was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after.

Trooper Tyler O'Brien with the MSHP said while they did not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor, they would not know for certain until autopsies were completed.

Autopsies on the victims were underway Thursday morning and were expected to be completed by Thursday afternoon.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include new information about the death of James Polson.]