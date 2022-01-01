COLUMBIA — Four people were shot at Silverball Bar in downtown Columbia early Saturday morning.
Columbia Police arrived at the scene at 122 S. Ninth St. around 12:54 a.m. and witnessed multiple shots being fired, according to a press release from the Columbia Police Department.
Four adult males were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials do not believe that shots were fired at officers and the officers did not fire their weapons.
According to Columbia Police, no suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation being handled by the department's Criminal Investigations Division.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.