Four people sent to hospital after car crashes into parked car

JEFFERSON CITY – Four people were taken to the hospital Monday night after the car they were in crashed into a parked car.

The Jefferson City Police Department said a car with four people in it was driving east on East Dunklin Street near Jackson Street when the driver lost control and hit a parked van. Police said the force of the hit spun the van around, causing it to hit a utility pole and break it in half.

JCPD said 24-year-old Eugene Fults from Jefferson City, 24-year-old Monay Phillips from St. Louis, 20-year-old Armoni Smith from Kansas City and 18-year-old Danielle Wilson from Kansas City were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Police said none of the four people in the car were wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.