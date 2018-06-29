Four Seattle Seahawks Suffer from Head Injuries
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Four Seattle Seahawks dealing with head injuries, wide receivers Sidney Rice and Doug Baldwin, strong safety Kam Chancellor and linebacker David Vobora, are active against the St. Louis Rams.
Rice, Baldwin and Chancellor were injured in last week's victory over the Ravens and Vobora was hurt a week earlier against Dallas. Jason Smith is inactive for the fourth straight game with a concussion, leaving the Rams without both starting tackles. Rodger Saffold (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Wide receiver Danario Alexander is missing a fourth straight game with a hamstring injury. Running back Cadillac Williams was ruled out Friday with a calf injury.
