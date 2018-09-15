Four Sexual Assaults in Kirksville

Prosecutors charged John Downing, 25, with statutory rape and statutory sodomy in the rape of the 15-year-old. Downing was convicted in 1999 of first-degree statutory rape and sentenced to five years in prison. Roderick High, 31, is charged with second-degree statutory rape of a 16-year-old girl, and police have a second potential underage victim in that case. Another suspect has been identified in the fourth reported rape, which involved a 45-year-old woman.