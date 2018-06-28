Four Shot in Bonne Terre

BONNE TERRE - Four people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Bonne Terre. Bonne Terre is located about 45 miles west of St. Louis.

The shooting took place around 10:00 a.m. at Boulder Creek Apartments.

St. Francois County Coroner Jim Copeland says a man shot three people to death, and then took his own life.

Copeland says domestic violence is suspected because police had been called to the apartment in the last two weeks, but is unsure of the relationship between the gunman and the victims.

North County High School, which is located near the apartments, went into lockdown following the shooting, but it was lifted at 10:30.