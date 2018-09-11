Four sisters die in fire in Indiana; three had ties to Missouri

FLORA, Ind. - According to WTHR (NBC) in Indiana, four sisters died in a house fire last Monday morning. Three of the sisters were born in Missouri and have family in Missouri.

Kionnie Precious Welch, 5, Kerriele Danyell McDonald, 7, Keyara Janell Phillips, 9, and Keyana Latrice Davis, 11, died in the fire. Their mother and two officers who tried to rescue the girls were injured in the fire.

According to obituaries, Welch was born in Jefferson City, Davis was born in Columbia and Phillips was born in St. Louis. Davis and Phillips have family in Missouri.

Investigators do not know what caused the fire, but they said the fire started in the kitchen. Investigators do not suspect foul play.

The house was divided into two apartments. A mother and two children lived in the other apartment. The mother was able to get out of the building, and the children were not home at the time of the fire.