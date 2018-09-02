Four Students Hospitalized After Jefferson City Bus Accident

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City bus accident hospitalized four students Friday morning.

According to a press release from Jefferson City Public Schools, the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lewis and Clark Drive and Eastland Drive.

Bus #47 was headed to Lewis and Clark Middle School. Officials sent three to the hospital in an ambulance. A fourth student was taken to the hospital by a parent. The other 35 students went spoke with a nurse at school and were then released to go to class.