Four Suspects Arrested for Drugs and Weapons

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Sheriff's deputies arrested four people Thursday morning for possession and distribution of a controlled substance.

Deputies served two search warrants following an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Boone County. The first location was 10 Austin Avenue in Columbia. Deputies found evidence of methamphetamine use and possession. Deputies suspect the occupants destroyed additional evidence as deputies were approaching the residence.

Deputies arrested Robert Jones, 38, of Columbia for possession of a controlled substance; Daria Littleton, 37, of Columbia for possession of a controlled substance; Jennifer Whithaus, 31, of Columbia for possession of a controlled substance.

Whithaus also had five arrests warrants for burglary, failure to follow a Judge's order for stealing, fraudulent use of a credit card and property damage.

The second search warrant was served at 2951 Billy Jean Drive in Boone County. Deputies arrested Jack Heaston, 51, of Columbia for distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a short barreled shotgun and receiving stolen property.