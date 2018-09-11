Four suspects take stolen golf cart for a ride

CAMDEN COUNTY - Four people took a golf cart for a joyride Saturday morning, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy saw a green golf cart traveling along Horseshoe Bend Parkway around 1:50 a.m.

As he turned on his emergency lights, the driver hit a nearby curb. Four suspects fled into the woods.

Neighbors have provided police with surveillance footage of the theft.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact it at 573-346-2243.