Four Taken to Hospital After Accident on Highway 63 South

BOONE COUNTY -The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a two car accident on Highway 63 around 7:40 Friday night. A car traveling westbound on Highway 163 entered Highway 63 and was struck by a car heading northbound on 63.

According to the highway patrol, there were two passengers in each car. All four were transported to University Hospital with moderate injuries. None of the injuries are life-threatening.