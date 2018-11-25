Four teenagers injured in Cooper County crash

TIPTON- Four teenagers were hurt after their vehicle flipped over into a ditch Wednesday afternoon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The report said the vehicle veered off the left side of Old 12 Road near Tipton Drive and flipped over.

Two of the passengers suffered moderate injuries and the driver and another passenger suffered minor injuries. All four were all taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City.

The report said the driver was the only one in the car wearing a seat belt.