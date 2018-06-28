Four Teens Arrested for Death

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

HILLSBORO (AP) - Four 16-year-old boys are arrested in the death of a 22-year-old Jefferson County man. Chris Dothage died early Sunday after a car filled with teens pulled alongside one with Dothage and his friends near Arnold. The two groups exchanged words. When Dothage and his friends pulled into a subdivision, the other car followed. A friend of Dothage told authorities the other car moved toward Dothage who jumped on the hood, then hung on for about a mile before falling to his death. Jefferson County Sheriff Glenn Boyer says an anonymous tip led to the location of the suspect vehicle and the identity of the teens. All four are in custody. Because they are juveniles, their names will not be released.