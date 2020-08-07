Four test positive for virus as Missouri lawmakers resume work
JEFFERSON CITY —Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 following open testing at the Missouri Capitol.
The state health department on Wednesday said 228 lawmakers, staffers and other Capitol workers were tested in total.
The health department offered free testing in advance of lawmakers returning to work for an ongoing special session on crime.
Statewide, the health department reported another 1,241 confirmed positive cases Wednesday.
Of those tested statewide in the past week, close to 10% were positive for COVID-19.
A new federal report lists Missouri as among 21 states in the “red zone” for the outbreak.
