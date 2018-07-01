Four Tigers Earn All-SEC Honors

5 years 8 months 15 hours ago Tuesday, October 30 2012 Oct 30, 2012 Tuesday, October 30, 2012 10:19:23 AM CDT October 30, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: Kate Lakin - Press Release

COLUMBIA -- Four members of the No. 24 Mizzou soccer team earned All-SEC honors in voting conducted by the league's coaches, the conference announced on Monday. Senior Allison Hu was named the Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year, juniors Alyssa Diggs and Dominique Richardson earned spots on the All-SEC first team and freshman Candace Johnson was named to the All-Freshman Team.

The Tigers were one of just three schools to have more than one selection to the first team.

Hu, a defender from St. Charles, Missouri, shares Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors with Rafaella Souza of Ole Miss. Hu, who holds a 4.0 grade point average in Health Sciences, has started all 19 games for Mizzou at central defender and is the only Tiger field player to play every minute this season. She helped Missouri record six shutouts during the regular season and allows less than a goal per game.

A native of Coppell, Texas, Diggs is tied for second on the team with 15 points on seven goals and an assist, despite missing five games due to injury. She ranks sixth in the SEC in goals per game (0.50), seventh in points per game (1.07) and tied for ninth in total goals (seven).

The 2012 honor marks Diggs' second consecutive all-conference first team honor, as she earned All-Big 12 first team accolades last season. She is just the third Tiger to earn multiple first team selections, joining Nikki Thole (1998, 1999 and 2000) and Kristin Andrighetto (2007, 2008 and 2009).

Richardson, who hails from Fullerton, California, started all 19 games at midfield in 2012. She ranks fourth on the team in minutes played among field players and has recorded four goals and an assist for nine points. Three of her goals were game-winners, including the winning tallies against South Carolina and Alabama in the waning minutes. The first team recognition marks Richardson's third career conference honor, as she earned All-Big 12 second team accolades in 2011 and was named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team in 2010.

Dallas, Texas, native Johnson started all 17 games she played during her freshman campaign at defender. She scored Mizzou's first goal of the season against No. 11 Memphis in the season opener and played every minute of 14 games. Johnson also helped the Tiger defense to record six shutouts on the year.

Missouri starts play in the 2012 SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama, on Wednesday, October 31. The Tigers take on four-seed Kentucky in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. at the Orange Beach SportsPlex. The contest will be streamed live on the SEC Digital Network.

