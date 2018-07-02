Four Tigers Named First Team All-Big 12

COLUMBIA -- Four Missouri football players have been named first team All-Big 12 today by the Associated Press. TE Michael Egnew and RB Henry Josey were first team offensive selections, and DT Dominique Hamilton and CB E.J. Gaines were defensive picks.

The Tigers were second in the conference in first team picks, just behind Oklahoma State.

DE Jacquies Smith and P/K Trey Barrow were named second team All-Big 12. Seniors Austin Wuebbels and Luke Lambert were honorable mentions.