Four Tigers to Try Out For USA Volleyball This Weekend

COLUMBIA - Four Mizzou volleyball players will make the trek to Colorado Springs, Colo., this weekend to try out for the US Women's National Team, US Women's National A2 Program and the US Women's Junior National Team. The tryouts will take place Feb. 20-22, 2013, in Sports Center II at the U.S. Olympic Training Center (USOTC) in Colorado Springs, Colo. The four Tigers making the trip will be two-time All-American outside hitter Lisa Henning, All-SEC setter Molly Kreklow, All-SEC middle blocker Whitney Little and freshman Regan Peltier.

Henning, a third team All-American as both a sophomore and junior, was one of 25 right side hitters to earn an invitation to the try outs and one of just four SEC opposites. Kreklow, an All-SEC, All-Big 12 and AVCA Central Region Freshman of the Year in 2010, is one of 48 setters selected to the tryouts and one of just four SEC setters chosen. Little, coming off of a school-record and All-SEC season, will compete for a spot against 56 other middle blockers as well. Little reset the Mizzou single season record with 139 blocks last season and led the team in hitting. Peltier is coming off of her first season with the Tigers and is one if 59 outside hitters vying for spots on the team.