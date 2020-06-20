Four ways families can ease anxiety together

1 week 4 days 12 hours ago Monday, June 08 2020 Jun 8, 2020 Monday, June 08, 2020 8:06:22 PM CDT June 08, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Source: CNN
By: Dana Santas, CNN

(CNN) -- During these turbulent times, the stress on families is palpable. Parents and children alike are feeling understandably anxious about their futures.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, anxiety is one of the most prevalent mental health concerns in the United States. And because long-term exposure to stressful events contributes to the risk of developing an anxiety disorder, it's important to avoid letting anxiety persist unchecked, especially in children.

Thankfully, families can proactively leverage science-backed ways to ease anxiousness and restore a sense of connection and joyfulness at home. When family members spend time together, actively engaged in the anxiety-relieving activities mentioned below, they also strengthen their bonds, create opportunities for open dialogue, increase feelings of joy and generate a sense of consistency, all much-needed benefits during this time of heightened stress and uncertainty.

Here are four ways to get started.

Start a daily gratitude practice

Studies abound on the stress-busting, mood-boosting, and, even, sleep-improving benefits of practicing gratitudeResearch shows that people who participate in activities that foster a sense of gratitude experience an immediate increase in feelings of happiness and decrease in negative emotions; however, without consistency, the positive effects dissipate over time.

Families can cultivate a consistent attitude of gratitude by incorporating giving thanks into shared daily routines. This can be accomplished in a variety of ways, like family members verbally expressing something they're grateful for during family meals or using some form of communal gratitude jar, whiteboard or journal.

In our family, we recently established a shared gratitude chalkboard wall, where we each write one thing we're grateful for daily. It's a feel-good activity that not only reminds us of all the positives in our lives, but, as a parent, I find it provides insight into my son's focus and values, enabling me to relate to him in a more meaningful manner.

Practicing gratitude also offers a means for parents to strengthen their bonds with each other. A 2010 study of couples in committed relationships found that gratitude for everyday gestures increased their relationship connection and satisfaction.

As I mentioned many years ago in a piece I did specifically on everyday gratitude practices, my husband and I keep our own gratitude white board in our master bathroom. Nightly, we each write things we're grateful for relative to one another.

Break out the crayons and art supplies

There's a reason child psychologists encourage children to express their feelings through drawings, teachers use coloring activities to conquer pre-test jitters and some dentists use coloring before appointments to ease dental anxiety. The anxiety-busting benefits of artistic expression are undeniable.

You've likely witnessed a child's care-free concentration when coloring, and the pride they exude when showing off their completed works of art. Maybe you remember that relaxed, confidence-building feeling from your own childhood.

But coloring isn't just for kids!

Over the past decade, emerging research supports art-making's therapeutic value for people of all ages, showing that it can significantly lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol and has the potential to alleviate anxiousness, facilitate focus, and increase mindfulness.

Although much of the latest research focuses on coloring, therapeutic benefits have been shown with many types of art making, so don't limit yourself to crayons or colored pencils. Experiment with other mediums—and don't stress over your artistic ability! It's about the creative expression, not expertise. Whether you've got skills like Rembrandt or can barely draw a stick figure, pick up your preferred art tool and start creating alongside your kids.

Foster fantasy play

Playing pretend is a natural childhood tendency that helps children unwind and release stress. That's why it's important to create a home environment that fosters and supports playtime.

"Dramatic play can help children relieve anxiety by allowing them to act-out real-world events in a way that gives them a sense of control, for instance, pretending to take a trip to the hospital, or acting out a trip to the store where everyone wears masks," says Danielle Sutton, a Tampa, Florida-based, licensed child and family psychologist,

Although younger children may seem more sheltered from the direct impact of current events, they still face anxiety-inducing changes to how they experience the world outside their homes. That includes wearing masks and social distancing, as well as disruptions in their routines and the inability to see friends and family members.

"While symbolic play might just look like simple pretend activity, it is the basis for helping children understand the events of the world around them," adds Sutton.

Play shouldn't be reserved for the youngest members of the family. Teens can and should engage in games that spark imagination, like Pictionary or Charades. And playtime shouldn't always exclude parents, Sutton says. In addition to having family game nights, get down on the floor with your younger kids during playtime and follow their lead.

"While children can and do benefit from engaging in imaginative play on their own," says Sutton, "play interaction with family members can really deepen the emotional content of the play and support a child's ability to explore a wide range of feelings."

Make family fitness a priority

Designating time for family fitness is an effective way to strengthen your family bond while relieving stress and anxiety. And, with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that obesity rates have tripled for children and quadrupled for adolescents over the last 30 years, it's important for families to increase opportunities for everyone to get moving.

There are myriad studies on the mental health benefits of regular exercise, but when it comes to specifically dealing with anxiousness, the most effective forms of exercise focus on the mind-body connection. Think yoga, tai chi and qigong.

However, research also shows significant benefits for anxiety and depression with just 15-30 minutes of low-to-moderate aerobic activity. This could be as simple as taking a walk all together or as involved as doing a fun, family workout.

Family fitness doesn't have to be complicated, but it does need to be consistent. Whether it's yoga, a walk or a workout, make a commitment and hold all family members accountable to participating several times per week.

With all the uncertainty in the world right now, one thing is certain, families possess profound potential to provide much-needed solace and support.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: One person injured in Douglass Park shooting Friday night
UPDATE: One person injured in Douglass Park shooting Friday night
COLUMBIA - One person is injured with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Douglass Park on Friday night. "At... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 9:33:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Local black-owned businesses highlight Juneteenth celebration
Local black-owned businesses highlight Juneteenth celebration
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of locals gathered at Douglass Park to celebrate Juneteenth on Friday afternoon. The Red, Black &... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 7:13:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

New guidelines in place at Brookside pool after COVID-19 case
New guidelines in place at Brookside pool after COVID-19 case
COLUMBIA - After a possible exposure at the Midtown by Brookside pool, employees say there will be new guidelines in... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 6:24:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Columbia police, county prosecutors investigating cases of protestors hit by cars
Columbia police, county prosecutors investigating cases of protestors hit by cars
COLUMBIA — Columbia police forwarded information to the county prosecutor about two separate incidents of protestors hit by vehicles June... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 6:02:15 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in Top Stories

UM curators weigh combining system president and MU chancellor roles
UM curators weigh combining system president and MU chancellor roles
COLUMBIA —The UM System Board of Curators is considering combining the positions of system president and MU chancellor, a... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 5:03:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Rose Music Hall reopens as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted
Rose Music Hall reopens as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted
COLUMBIA — As the state slowly begins reopening, music venues start to see a light at the end of the... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 4:23:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Columbia celebrates Juneteenth
Columbia celebrates Juneteenth
COLUMBIA — Hundreds of people gathered across several events in Columbia on Friday to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 3:25:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

MU announces new Inclusion, Diversity, Equity vice chancellor
MU announces new Inclusion, Diversity, Equity vice chancellor
COLUMBIA — MU has a new vice chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, UM system president and interim MU president... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 3:00:45 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Kansas City won't prosecute nonviolent protesters
Kansas City won't prosecute nonviolent protesters
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City officials will not pursue misdemeanor charges against those who took part in peaceful street... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
LOUISVILLE (AP) — Louisville’s mayor said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 1:48:35 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Two adults, two children rescued after kayak trip
Two adults, two children rescued after kayak trip
COLUMBIA— Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and Southern Boone County Fire Protection District volunteers rescued four kayakers early Friday morning.... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 12:50:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: County sees fewer COVID-19 cases Friday following daily high
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: County sees fewer COVID-19 cases Friday following daily high
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 12:21:00 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Columbia police investigate shots fired early Friday morning
Columbia police investigate shots fired early Friday morning
COLUMBIA — Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive just after 12:30... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 12:08:12 PM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

City of Columbia makes Juneteenth celebration official
City of Columbia makes Juneteenth celebration official
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced that it will declare June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day Friday morning. ... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 11:16:00 AM CDT June 19, 2020 in News

Jefferson City hosts first large gathering since COVID-19 relaxed restrictions
Jefferson City hosts first large gathering since COVID-19 relaxed restrictions
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of locals attended the first of four events in downtown Jefferson City on Thursday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 18 2020 Jun 18, 2020 Thursday, June 18, 2020 10:33:00 PM CDT June 18, 2020 in News

Family of Sedalia woman killed by Deputy searching for answers
Family of Sedalia woman killed by Deputy searching for answers
SEDALIA - Five days have passed since a Pettis County Sheriff's Deputy shot and killed Hannah Fizer, a Sedalia woman.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 18 2020 Jun 18, 2020 Thursday, June 18, 2020 10:05:00 PM CDT June 18, 2020 in News

Enough conversation to last: Columbia celebrates Juneteenth
Enough conversation to last: Columbia celebrates Juneteenth
COLUMBIA – Friday marks the 155th anniversary of slavery ending in the United States, and Columbia plans to celebrate the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 18 2020 Jun 18, 2020 Thursday, June 18, 2020 9:03:00 PM CDT June 18, 2020 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9am 74°
10am 76°
11am 80°
12pm 81°