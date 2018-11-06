Four-Year-Old in Hospital After Being Run Over

FULTON - A four-year-old ran behind a car and was struck on Saturday in a Fulton parking lot.

According to a press release from the Fulton Police Department, at approximately 4:49 p.m. on Saturday Kimberly Glenn backed out of her parking spot when a child ran behind her car and was struck.

The child's leg was run over and the child received abrasions to their back. The four-year-old was transported to University Hospital in Columbia.