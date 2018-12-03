Fourth coldest November on record

A look at November 2018.

COLUMBIA - 2018 continues to be a year of roller coaster weather. Breaking down the data, it can now be confirmed that November 2018 was the fourth coldest since records began in 1889, that's 129 years ago. This moves 2014 into ninth place and 2000 to the tenth coldest. It was also the fifteenth snowiest. In terms of rainfall, we ended the month 0.36" below average.

There were a number of records broken in November 2018. Two were temperature related and two were for daily snowfall accumulation. On November 10th, the previous 18-degree low temperature was bested by two degrees, to make the new record 16 degrees. On November 27th, the coldest high temperature had previously been 27 degrees, until we only hit a high of 26 on that date this year.

Two snow events, on Thursday, November 8 and Monday, November 12 both broke daily snowfall records. Schools cancelled and ran late multiple times throughout the month due to snow and slick roads and sidewalks.

It was such a cold month that only four days were above average while 19 days were below average. The good news for many is that this warm period fell during the Thanksgiving holiday when many folks have time off work and school and can therefore spend their time enjoying the weather.

Earlier this month I pointed out on my Facebook and Twitter pages that it was the seventh earliest the high temperature had ever only reached 28 degrees or lower for the fall/winter season. For more stats and fun facts like this be sure to follow along on social media and on air during KOMU 8 newscasts.