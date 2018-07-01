Fourth hottest June on record

COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records began in 1890. It was 6.2 degrees above average, coming in with a 79.1 degree average temperature (between the highs and lows) when the normal average is 72.9 degrees for June.

It was the 4th hottest June on record for Columbia, MO. That pushes 2016 to #9 and 2012 to #15. And that is WITH a few spring-like days mixed in. If we hadn't went average or below when summer "began" it would have been the hottest on record...two months in a row. #mowx pic.twitter.com/XsO3T8tPn5 — Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) July 2, 2018

Precipitation is a little more complicated. During the last week of June a strong thunderstorm system moved through mid-Missouri, bringing torrential downpours to part of the area. Some areas experienced more than four inches of rain in a single afternoon. Other areas did not. For Columbia, the National Weather Service has a weather station at the Columbia Regional Airport and uses that station for it's Columbia reporting. Therefore, the total precipitation reported for Columbia will be around an inch and a half lower than what the city itself actually received.

Summer has already been well above average. Remember, May 2018 was the hottest on record. All of this after April held onto winter and became the 9th coldest on record. April was also the driest on record. Extreme weather patterns are beginning to define 2018, and the year is only halfway through.

Looking ahead, above average temperatures should continue through much of 2018. July and August are both expected to be above average by multiple degrees.

May and June both felt warmer than their average proceeding months. July and August both look above average by multiple degrees. Buckle in....#mowx pic.twitter.com/S0hz4tU9hn — Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) July 1, 2018

