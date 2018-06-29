Fourth Man Convicted for Musicians Death

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - The last of four men convicted in the slaying of a Kansas City Symphony musician is sentenced to 17 years in prison. Jackson County prosecutors say Jonathan A. Box was involved in a botched burglary attempt at an Independence duplex belonging to 51-year-old double bass player Steven Peters. Police say the men planned to steal military-type firearms from Peters. But Peters greeted the burglars with a handgun and a shoot-out ensued, killing Peters and wounding one suspect in the arm. Last month, Michael Jones agreed to a plea deal in the same killing and was sentenced to ten years in prison. Two other suspects - Richard Jones of Kansas City and Sylvon Sese of Independence - have been sentenced to 25 years in prison.