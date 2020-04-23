Fourth narcotics search warrant leads to arrest in Fulton

FULTON - Two people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant lead officials to find methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Michael Kelley and Margaret Roberts were both arrested around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The Mustang Drug Task Force, Fulton Police Department and the Callaway County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at 818 Vine St. and found the two in possession of methamphetamine.

This is the fourth time this residence has been involved in search warrants from county law enforcement agencies, according to the release.

"It should be noted that Kelley was free on bond from a previous drug related incident and Roberts was free on bond from two prior drug related incidents," the release said.

Officials are still investigating the incident.