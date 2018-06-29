Fourth of July Festivities in Full Swing
JEFFERSON CITY - Forth of July festivities kicked off Wednesday in Jefferson City. "Salute to America: A Capitol Celebration" runs through Thursday night.
The free event is full of family-friendly attractions including a car show, carnival, and celebrations honoring heroes. Wednesday's activities include live entertainment, Little Mr. & Miss Independence Contest, and prison ghost tours.
Thursday's events kick off at 11am with music, food-eating contests, and tours. The night will end with a "Red White & Boom" fireworks display.
Several roads will close in the area:
-High Street: Adams Street to Broadway
-Capitol Avenue: Main Street to Adams Street
-Monroe: Wall Way to Capitol Ave
-Madison Street: Wall Way to State Street
-Broadway: Main Street to High Street
The event is organized and staffed by volunteers. For more information and a list of events click here.