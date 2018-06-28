Fourth of July weekend leads to DWI arrests

COLUMBIA - The Fourth of July holiday weekend brought family fun and patriotism for some, but handcuffs for others.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Fourth of July is the most dangerous holiday because of the high incident rate of drunk driving car crashes.

Nearly 750 people have died in fatal drunk driving accidents on the Fourth of July in the last five years, according to NHTSA.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 117 people for driving while intoxicated from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5, according to the state law enforcement agency's online arrest report.

Of the 117 arrests, 13 were made by Troop F which operates in Boone, Cole, Camden, Miller, Morgan and Callaway counties.

The highway patrol also arrested 14 people in Missouri for boating while intoxicated this weekend.

Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested three people for DWI's from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5.

Columbia Police Department arrested four people for DWI's during the holiday weekend.

Callaway County Sheriff's Department had no DWI arrests during the Fourth of July weekend.

Troop F had no DWI arrests at its checkpoint in Cole County.

[This story has been updated to reflect the most up-to-date information possible.]