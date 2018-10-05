Fourth Quarter Comeback Propels Missouri Women's Basketball Over Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Missouri Tigers women’s basketball team scored 19 points in the fourth quarter en rout to a 74-67 comeback road win against the Florida Gators.

Sophie Cunningham led the comeback with a team-high 28 points. Cunningham also led the team with six rebounds and picked up a pair of assists.

Cierra Porter, Lindsey Cunningham and Sierra Michaelis also collected double-digit points in the victory. The Tigers converted on 95 percent of free-throw opportunities and shot over 46 percent from 3-point territory.

Florida trailed by nine points at half, but scored 15 unanswered points to move ahead early in the third quarter. The Gators held a lead for more than 22 minutes of game action, led by Ronni Williams’s 17 points. Florida also finished with more rebounds and assists than Missouri.

The Tigers collected their eighth conference victory and improved to 18-9 overall. Missouri has won six consecutive games against Florida since moving to the Southeastern Conference in 2012.

Missouri hosts South Carolina for the Play4Kay Pink Out game on Sunday, February 19. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.