Fr. Tolton Catholic announces hiring of five coaches

COLUMBIA — Fr. Tolton Catholic High School filled five of its available coaching positions for the 2019-2020 school year, according to a news release from the school.

The following coaches have been hired: Michael Egnew, Head Football Coach; Allison McGough, Head Girls Tennis Coach; Elizabeth Best, Head Volleyball Coach; Don Barnes, Assistant Volleyball Coach; Renee Hulshof, Head Dance Coach.

Interim Athletic Director Gary Link said he is happy about the announcement.

“I am excited to welcome all five of these coaches to the Tolton Catholic coaching family,” Link said. “Each of these coaches will bring positive energy and a passion for their sport. I very much look forward to working with each of them.”

Since Link’s hiring on March 5 he has consistently stressed the importance of each coach’s responsibility to make the experience for students and student-athletes the best possible.

“Our common mission for each and every coach must be to do our absolute best for our students and student athletes to help them grow, have fun competing in their sport, develop relationships and friendships with their teammates, and respect the game,” Link said.

Link said his coaches will be evaluated on how well they treat their student-athletes, their sport, their opponents, and most importantly, how they prepare students for life after they graduate from the school.