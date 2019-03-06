Fr. Tolton Catholic High School names interim athletic director

COLUMBIA - Father Tolton Catholic High School announced Gary Link as the new interim athletic director Tuesday.

Link replaces Chad Masters who recently resigned to take the varsity head football coach at St. John Vianney High School in St. Louis.

Link has been employed at Tolton as both a teacher and a basketball coach.

He spent 16 years with the University of Missouri's athletic department as a special assistant to the athletic director.

Link also played for the Missouri Tigers men's basketball team in the 1970s.

He is a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Father Tolton Catholic High School will begin a search for a permanent athletic director in fall 2019.