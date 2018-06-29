Francis Levine to Serve as Leader of the Missouri History Museum

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri History Museum has a new president, the first woman to lead one of the St. Louis region's five tax-supported cultural institutions.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 63-year-old Francis Levine will head the museum that sits in Forest Park. The museum's trustees and commissioners say Levine is a community-builder, savvy political operator and a gifted fundraiser.

Levine has a doctorate in anthropology from Southern Methodist University. She turned Santa Fe, N.M.'s old Palace of the Governors into the award-winning New Mexico History Museum, which she ran for 12 years.

In St. Louis, she'll make $260,000 annually in total compensation. That's a little over half the $515,000 that former president Robert Archibald made. He quit under duress in 2012.