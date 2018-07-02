Francis Masters Cardinals

Yorvit Torrealba tripled home Hawpe in the sixth, and scored on a fielding error by left-fielder Chris Duncan. Barmes added an insurance solo home run in the seventh for the final tally.

Francis struck out eight and allowed only one runner past second base for his eighth win. Cards' pitcher Anthony Reyes was shelled with six runs on nine hits in five and one-third innings for his fourth loss.

The Cardinals hope to get on the board Tuesday night behind Chris Carpenter, who faces against Colorado's Jason Jennings.