Frank Haith Donates $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou basketball Coach Frank Haith received plenty of praise for his first season of success and now he's giving back to the Columbia community. Haith recently donated 10-thousand dollars to the to the boys and girls club of Columbia. This money will be used to help build the new youth center set to open on September 10th.

Recently is was announced that Coach Haith along with Mizzou Women's Basketball Coach Robin Pingeton have agreed to take on a role as the local spokespersons for boys and girls club of Columbia.