Frank Haith Involved With Coaches Charity Challenge

COLUMBIA, MO - Missouri basketball coach Frank Haith is one of 48 college basketball coaches involved in this year's Infiniti Coaches' Charity Challenge.

The Infiniti Coaches' Charity Challenge is an event hosted by Infinity, the NCAA and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. For 10 weeks, fans will be able to vote for one ocach and their charity.

The event is split up into five rounds with each round offering a certain amount of money. Each coach that advances from that round will receive a specific amount of money. The winner of the challenge will receive 100 thousand dollars for their respective charity.

The charity that Haith will represent in this challenge is the Boys & Girls Clubs in Columbia. As of press time, Thad Matta of Ohio State is in the lead with 33% of the votes. Haith currently has 1% of the fan's votes.

ESPN.com is hosting the voting process on their website. The first round of voting will end on Jan. 25.