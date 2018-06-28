Frank Haith's Past: Frequent Moves and NCAA Infractions

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri basketball coach Frank Haith arrived in Tulsa, Oklahoma late Thursday afternoon, and multiple media outlets say the trip signals the end of his coaching career for the Tigers, which began three years ago.

Reports indicate Haith has a verbal agreement to become head coach of the University of Tulsa. The Golden Hurricanes have been looking for a coach since Danny Manning left for Wake Forest University on April 4.

First indications of Haith's plans surfaced shortly after 2:30 p.m. and by 4 p.m., Haith was on board a private jet taking off from Columbia Regional Airport.

Haith walking to the plane at the Columbia Regional Airport. @KOMUnews https://t.co/rq8bQCmnf4 — Ashley Colley (@ashleycolley) April 17, 2014

Moving isn't anything new for Haith. He was an assistant coach at eight different universities from 1985-2004. During this stretch, he never spent more than four years at any program.

In 2004, Haith became the head coach at the University of Miami. During his seven season's there he compiled a 129-101 and reached the NCAA tournament once during his tenure.

His time at Miami is marred by NCAA infractions. He left Miami for Missouri at the beginning of a two-and-a-half year investigation into Miami booster Nevin Shapiro

According to a 102-page report released by the NCAA earlier this year, Shapiro made a donation of approximately $500,000 to the University of Miami from 2002-2008. In 2008, he donated $50,000 to the men's basketball program for office renovations. Coach Haith stated to the NCAA he met Shapiro through the Miami development office where Shapiro said: 'I don't care what you hear about me, I'm going to try to coach your team.'"

The report shows that in November 2009, Shapiro requested a "large sum" loan from Haith or that the $50,000 donation he made be returned. Haith denied Shapiro's request for the loan and suggested he ask the Director of Athletics about the donation being returned. In April 2010, Shapiro was incarcerated but demanded money again from Haith and an assistant coach in June. When Haith and the assistant coach denied Shapiro's request for the money, they began to receive threatening messages. "The committee makes a factual conclusion that the former head men's basketball coach knew that former assistant men's basketball coach A "wanted to pay the booster back some money" and that the former head men's basketball coach agreed to help former assistant men's basketball coach A with that payment...Additionally, the former head men's basketball coach and former assistant men's basketball coach A agreed and did pay the booster $10,000, not $5,000."

Haith got a five-game suspension, which he served at the beginning of the 2013 Missouri basketball season.

Player discipline has been an issue during Haith's tenure with the team.

Last week, he dimissed forward Zach Price, following the forward's two arrests in one day after assaulting teammate Ernest Ross.

Just before the NIT tournament, two point guards, Wes Clark and Shane Rector, were suspended after they were arrested for possession of marijuana.

In 2012, guard Micheal Dixon Jr. was removed from the Missouri basketball team following rape allegations.

The basketball is already in transition.

Assistant coach Mark Phelps left Missouri for Marquette just nine days ago.

In his time at Missouri, Haith led the Tigers to a 77-26 record, with two trips to the NCAA tournament.