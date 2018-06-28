Frank Martin Accepts Job in the SEC

COLUMBIA, SC -- South Carolina has hired Frank Martin to revitalize its basketball program. School trustees approved the six-year contract worth more than $2 million a year on average Tuesday morning.

Gamecocks' Athletic Director Eric Hyman announced the hire early Tuesday morning. The former Kansas State coach will take over a team that finished dead last in the Southeastern Conference last season. Martin becomes the 32nd head coach in the history of the South Carolina program, which enters its 105th season as a varsity sport in 2012-13.

Martin advanced to the NCAA tournament four times in five years at Kansas State. His Wildcats reached the regional finals in 2010. His overall record as a head coach is 117-54, and he is 6-4 in the NCAA tourney.