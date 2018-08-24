Frankie Hughes Transfers to Duquesne

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri Guard Frankie Hughes announced on Twitter Saturday that he will transfer to Duquesne University to continue his basketball career.

Hughes came to Missouri as a three-star recruit from Cleveland, Ohio.

In one season with the Tigers, Hughes averaged 7.6 points per game, inlcuding a career high 24 points against Xavier in November.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Time to get back to business ?? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dukes?src=hash">#Dukes</a> <a href="https://t.co/N1JSfj4tlv">pic.twitter.com/N1JSfj4tlv</a></p>— FRANKIE HUGHES (@_4l0w) <a href="https://twitter.com/_4l0w/status/878728241451855872">June 24, 2017</a></blockquote>

